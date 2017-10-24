Halloween Candy Drive for Trick or Treating on Lyme St. Ends Tomorrow

by

Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau (LYSB) and Old Lyme Town Hall are again collecting donations of Halloween candy for their neighbors in the Old Lyme Village.

For years, children and families have enjoyed the tradition of trick or treating on Lyme Street and surrounding streets. Last year, more than 750 children went door-to-door in the village area.

So if your children plan to trick-or treat in the village this Halloween, you are invited to consider donating candy.

Donations of wrapped candy can be dropped off at Town Hall or at LYSB by Wednesday, Oct. 25, so the candy can be distributed in time for Halloween.

LYSB is at 59 Lyme Street, Old Lyme, and the Town Hall is at 52 Lyme Street.