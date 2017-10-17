G.I.R.L. ™ Agenda Powered by Girl Scouts Launches to Mobilize Civic Action; Provides Tools for Public, New Badge for Youngest Members

by

STATEWIDE – Girl Scouts of Connecticut and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have launched the G.I.R.L. Agenda Powered by Girl Scouts,* a nonpartisan initiative to inspire, prepare, and mobilize girls and those who care about them to lead positive change through civic action. The multiyear effort celebrates the Girl Scout legacy of civic engagement, and for the first time ever, GSUSA is sharing free, expert-curated civic engagement resources beyond its 2.6 million members. The resources are derived from Girl Scout programming that has driven generations of girls over the past century to become leaders.

Introduced at G.I.R.L. 2017, a gathering of girls and women from around the world, including 41 Girl Scouts and adults from Connecticut, the G.I.R.L. Agenda makes it simple to access civic engagement resources that are tailored to prepare every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to stand up for what they believe in. The tools provide a roadmap for how people can take action in ways such as challenging unfair policies, mobilizing communities to support important causes, and meeting with public officials and community leaders to educate them about key issues The G.I.R.L. Agenda will give hundreds of thousands of girls and adults tangible ways to take civic action on topics of their choosing.

Also part of the initiative, Girl Scouts announces its new Good Neighbor badge for Daisies (girls in grades K–1). It joins the organization’s existing Citizen badges—Celebrating Community, Inside Government, Finding Common Ground, Behind the Ballot, and Public Policy—which engage girls in age-appropriate activities involving community service, public policy, government, voting, and more.

“We always hear that girls want to be active in public policy and learn how to advocate for positive change, so this is a great way to give them the resources they need to stand up for what they believe in and help make our world a better place,” said Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO Mary Barneby.

Learn more about these resources on www.GIRLagenda.org. To sign up for Girl Scouts or to sign up as a volunteer, visit gsofct.org/join.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut are more than 41,000 members strong – over 27,500 girls and over 14,000 adults – who believe that every girl can change the world.