Friends of Lyme Library Hosts Sunday Movies in November

by

The line-up for Sunday Movies hosted by the Friends of Lyme Library in November is as follows:

Silk Stockings

Nov. 5, at 2 p.m.

From 1957, an MGM film adaptation of the 1955 musical of the same name, which in itself was a remake of NINOTCHKA, the successful Billy Wilder movie (1939) with Greta Garbo. The film stars Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse and was directed by Rouben Mamoulian. It was nominated for two Oscars, for Best Film (The Bridge on the River Kwai won) and Best Actress (Kay Kendall for Les Girls won). It would be Astaire’s last musical comedy, almost reason in itself to come and see it (again). 1hr. 57 min.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Nov. 19, at 2 p.m.

From 1930, based on possibly the most famous book about the First World War, which ended on Nov. 11, 1918. The film rights were bought by Universal Studios and the director, Lewis Milestone used thousands of German army veterans as extras to make the film as realistic as possible. It was considered a truthful account of the war by most critics. Nominated for four Oscars, it won for Best Movie and Best Director. A true classic. 2 hrs. 37 min.

After each movie there will be time to socialize and discuss the film. There is no charge for the event. Feel free to bring your own (non-alcoholic) refreshments.