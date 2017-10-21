Everyone Loves a Parade! Join One Tomorrow Through ‘Fairieville’ at Flo Gris

by

The Florence Griswold Museum hosts a small town parade through Faerieville tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. The parade will be led by the Chester Fife & Drum Corps, which was established in 1868 and is not only the oldest, continuously active fife & drum corps in Connecticut, but also one of the oldest in the United States. The group is comprised of members both young and seasoned, who play a repertoire of traditional early Revolutionary War music.

Come early and imbue enchantment with dancer L’Ana Burton who will lead faerie dance lessons beginning at 1:30 p.m . The Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wings, crowns, tiaras, and Americana attire encouraged.

Local artisans and crafters will offer their artful objects inspired by faeries, nature, and more at a special one-day, pop-up display at the Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.