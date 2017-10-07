ECSO Opens Season Oct. 21 With Concert Featuring Revolutionary Sounds

by

The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra (ECSO) kicks off the 2017-18 season with an Oct. 21 concert full of revolutionary sounds.

Richard Wagner’s Tannhäuser Overture is representative of the composer’s visionary impact upon opera with his “total work of art” philosophy. Following, acclaimed pianist and Steinway Artist Mark Markham takes to the stage to perform Sergei Prokofiev’sPiano Concerto No. 3. This concerto is considered a revolution in and of itself as the soloist and orchestra both play important roles in its performance.

After the first half, the concert concludes with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3. Beethoven subtitled this work Eroica (heroic), and it was originally dedicated to Napoleon Bonaparte. Musically, this symphony stretched the parameters of the Classical era, to make way for the Romantic period.

This concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Symphony.

Ticket holders are invited to a pre-concert chat at 7 p.m. given by ECSO Music Director, Toshiyuki Shimada and guest artist Mark Markham. All attendees are also invited to a free post-concert reception hosted by Toshiyuki Shimada and board member John Anthony.

Ticket prices range from $28 to $62 with $12 tickets available for any person under 30 years of age, and active or retired military personnel. Patrons can also take advantage of the Pick 4 subscription, which enables people to schedule our concerts around their busy lives. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.gardearts.org or through the Eastern Connecticut Symphony office at 860-443-2876.

The ECSO’s 71st season’s lineup, curated by Music Director and Conductor Toshiyuki Shimada, includes soloists from near, far, and within the ECSO’s own orchestra ranks. The chosen programs will continue to highlight the orchestral excellence that has become synonymous with the ECSO. Major repertoire selections include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 (Eroica), Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 among many others.

The season comes to a close through a celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th Anniversary with a concert presentation of Candide, a collaborative project uniting the artistic community for a presentation like no other in the region.

Visit www.ectsymphony.com for more information and follow ECSO on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube) @ectsymphony

Editor’s Note: Founded in 1946, the mission of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra is to inspire, educate, and connect our communities through live orchestral music.