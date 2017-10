by

The Divine Wine Emporium at 275 W. Main St. in Niantic is hosting an Adoption Event tomorrow “under the tent” from 1 to 4 p.m.

Six to eight dogs will be available for potential adoption at the event, which is sponsored by Wings of Freedom Animal Rescue based in Jewett City, Conn.

All are welcome at the event during which Ken Turcotte, the owner of Divine Wine Emporium, will be offering free wine.