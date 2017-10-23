Dispose of Unused/Expired Medication at Old Lyme’s Drug Take-Back Day, Saturday

by

Since the first Lyme-Old Lyme Drug Take Back event in 2011, citizens have returned more than 500 pounds of medications to prevent misuse.

This coming Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lyme Street Fire House, the Community Action for Substance Free Youth (CASFY) Coalition will give residents another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

This event is free and anonymous — no questions asked.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinets.

This event is co-sponsored by CASFY Coalition, Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau, Old Lyme Police Department, Troop F State Police, and Old Lyme Fire Department,

For more information about the Drug Take Back event, or CASFY Coalition, contact LYSB at 860-434-7208 or visit www.lysb.org