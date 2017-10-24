CT Valley Camera Club Hosts Professional Nature Photographer at Nov. 6 Meeting

by

Mark Bowie to Speak on Techniques for Taking Stunning Landscape Photographs

AREAWIDE: The guest speaker at the Monday, Nov. 6 meeting of the Connecticut Valley Camera Club (CVCC) will be the acclaimed photography writer and public speaker Mark Bowie, who will give a presentation titled “Multiple Exposures for Maximum Landscapes.” The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Lyme’s Senior Center, 26 Town Woods Rd., Old Lyme, Conn. All are welcome.

By shooting multiple exposures in the field and combining them in-camera or in the digital darkroom, photographers can extend exposure latitude, depth of field and camera resolution. They can push the bounds of what can be captured with a camera and open opportunities for taking “never-before-possible” images.

In this new presentation, designed for both amateur and seasoned shooters looking to take their landscape imagery to new levels, Bowie covers the field techniques and state-of-the-art software he uses to produce many types of multi-shot composites.

Mark Bowie is a professional nature photographer, writer and much sought-after public speaker. His work has been published internationally in books and magazines, on calendars, posters, and greeting cards, and in advertising media. His first two coffee table books, Adirondack Waters and In Stoddard’s Footsteps, have become landmark regional publications. He followed those with The Adirondacks: In Celebration of the Seasons. Each won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s Photography Book of the Year Award.

He has also authored two extensive e-books on night photography: The Light of Midnight and After Midnight: Night Photography by Example, and recently released one on his photographic journey, Finding November. Mark is a staff instructor for the Adirondack Photography Institute and leads digital and landscape photography workshops and tours. For information, please visit www.adkpi.org.

This event is sponsored in part by Hunt’s Photo & Video (http://www.huntsphotoandvideo.com/).

The CVCC is dedicated to offering its membership the opportunity to become better photographers. The group offers a variety of presentations and interactive workshops to help members expand their technical and creative skills. Photographers of all levels of experience are welcomed. The club draws members from up and down the river, from Middletown to Old Saybrook; from East Hampton to Old Lyme; and along the shoreline from Guilford to Gales Ferry.For more information, visit the club’s website at https://ctvalleycameraclub.smugmug.com/.CVCC meeting dates, speakers/topics, and other notices are also published on the club’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/CTValleyCameraClubPage/