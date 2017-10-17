Community Music School Hosts Master Clarinetist to Teach Technique Intensive, Saturday

by

Community Music School presents master clarinetist Ken Lagace, who will lead a full day of workshops on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m., focusing on intermediate/advanced level clarinet technique on a wide range of topics. The intensive will be hosted on Community Music School’s main campus in Centerbrook and will cost $95, with lunch included. Register online at www.community-music-school.org/clarinet-intensive or by calling 860-767-0026.

The morning session will include in-depth information on clarinet reeds, including how to select them, maintain them, fix them, properly play them, and even how to make them. The afternoon session will provide an introduction to Lagace’s signature REALM method, which stands for R eed, E mbouchure, A ir, L igature, and M outhpiece. This method teaches players to achieve an excellent sound with flexibility, range, control, and many other aspects of good clarinet performance.

Each session will be followed by a chance for the participants to experiment with their newly learned skills. During the final session, participants will be broken into two or more groups where they can apply their new techniques in a chamber ensemble setting, with feedback from Lagace and other clarinet instructors.

Lagace received his Bachelor of Music degree at Hartt College of Music (CT) in 1960. He studied with Keith Wilson at Yale in 1955, Bernard Portnoy in New York City from 1958 to 1960. He served as a member of the US Coast Guard Band and studied with Kalmen Opperman in New York City from 1962 to 1966. He instructed at the Hartt College of Music (CT) from 1966 to 1987. Under the tutelage of Kalmen Opperman, Lagace learned to make his own reeds and reface clarinet and saxophone mouthpieces which has become a skill he willingly shares with his peers.

He was a member of the Hartford (CT) Symphony Orchestra from 1966 to 1987 playing Assistant Principal Clarinet, Bass Clarinet and Eb Clarinet. He was Principal Clarinetist in the Hartford (CT) Chamber Orchestra from its inception until 1987. His performances include many on TV and Radio, and at Lincoln Center (NYC) and Carnegie Hall (NYC) with the Hartford Symphony. He also made a CD recording of the Mozart Clarinet Concerto with the Hartford (CT) Chamber Orchestra in 1976.

In 1987 Mr. Lagace abandoned the clarinet to program computers and in 2008 after retiring, dusted off the clarinet and is enjoying being back in the clarinet world again.

About Community Music School

Community Music School offers innovative music programming for infants through adults, building on a 30 year tradition of providing quality music instruction to residents of shoreline communities. CMS programs cultivate musical ability and creativity and provide students with a thorough understanding of music so they can enjoy playing and listening for their entire lives. Learn more at visit www.community-music-school.org or call (860)767-0026.