Collins of Old Lyme Named a ‘Best Lawyer in America’ … Again

John A. Collins, III of Old Lyme has again been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2018. Collins is an attorney specializing in the field of Personal Injury Litigation at Suisman Shapiro Attorneys at Law in New London.

Two of Collins’s fellow attorneys at Suisman Shapiro, Matthew E. Auger and Robert B. Keville , were also named in the Best Lawyers listing — Auger in the practice area of Medical Malpractice Law and Keville in the area of Workers’ Compensation Law.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”

“For more than a third of the century,” says CEO Steven Naifeh, “Best Lawyers has been the gold standard of excellence in the legal profession.” President Phil Greer adds, “We are extremely proud of that record and equally proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of these exceptional legal professionals.”

Collins has successfully obtained verdicts or public settlements up to $10 million on behalf of injured victims over a 30-year law practice. He currently serves as the Managing Partner of Suisman Shapiro. The Connecticut Bar Foundation honored Attorney John A. Collins, III, in 2005 with his selection as a Life Fellow. “Selection as a Fellow requires demonstrated superior legal ability and devotion to the welfare of the community, state and nation, as well as to the advancement of the legal foundation”. Source: Connecticut Bar Foundation.

Auger handles serious personal injury cases, including wrongful death claims, automobile collisions, slip and falls, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence and product liability. Mr. Auger is a Board Certified Civil Trial Advocate with the National Board of Trial Advocacy. He is also a Captain in the Judge Advocate General Corps of the United States Naval Reserve and is a Judge of the Gaming Disputes Court for the Mohegan Tribe of Indians in Connecticut.

Keville is a Director who concentrates in Worker’s Compensation and Civil Litigation. Mr. Keville is a member of the Connecticut Bar, both State and Federal. He is also a member of the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Keville’s practice focuses on the representation of injured workers in State and Federal Worker’s Compensation forums, as well as serious personal injury claims. He has tried numerous cases to conclusion and has appeared before various Appellate tribunals, up thru and including the State of Connecticut Supreme Court.

