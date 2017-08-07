Sound View Hosts Free Concert by the ‘Red Satin Band,’ Thursday Evening

by

The Town of Old Lyme and the Sound View Commission are sponsoring family-friendly, outdoor concerts at Sound View Beach this summer.

The next concert in the 2017 series will be held Thursday evening, Aug. 10, and features the 12-piece Red Satin Band who play swing, jazz, Big Band, and more — the best of seven decades of great music! The unique blend of personality and great music is a delight for audiences of all ages and this band is sure to get you dancing … or you can just sit back and enjoy the fun.

The free concerts will take place from 7 through 8.30 p.m., near the flag pole at the end of Hartford Avenue at Sound View Beach.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair, and settle in for a lovely evening of sunset music.

Everyone is welcome to attend these family-friendly events.

In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to the Shoreline Community Center at 39 Hartford Ave. in Sound View.