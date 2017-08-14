Shoreline Bus Schedule Change Effective Today

by

9 Town Transit is planning schedule changes to its Rte. 1 bus service between Old Saybrook and Madison. The changes, which reduce the number of daily trips by two, begin today, Monday, Aug. 14.

The district began a public comment process in March in response to reductions in subsidies from the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Through the process, 9 Town Transit was able to identify trips that impacted the least amount of people. Still, as many as 50 people’s daily travel will be impacted by these changes.

“We understand the impact these changes have on our community,” says Joseph Comerford, Executive Director of 9 Town Transit, “but when our subsidies are reduced, we must cut back service to remain financially stable.”

Comerford says the district pushed off the changes as long as possible, while they worked with the Department of Transportation (DOT) and legislators in an attempt to secure the necessary funding. With a new fiscal year beginning, the district felt it could no longer delay the changes.

Additional information and schedules are available at www.9towntransit.com or by calling 860-510-0429.