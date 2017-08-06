Public Invited to Explore I-Park at Free Open Studios Event, Aug. 20

by

EAST HADDAM— The public is invited to explore the grounds of I-Park and meet this month’s resident artists at a free Open Studios on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the I-Park campus in East Haddam.

The 450-acre artists’ retreat is generally closed to visitors to give the resident artists undisturbed time to work on their creative endeavors. But once a month, at the conclusion of each four-week residency, visitors are invited to meet the artists in their studios, attend a presentation featuring some of their work, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and stroll some of the trails winding through I-Park’s bucolic, art-filled campus.

Studios will only be open from 2 to 3:30 p.m., so guests are advised to arrive early so they have enough time to visit all six studios before the 3:30 p.m. presentation. A reception follows, with refreshments courtesy of On the Rocks restaurant.

Lindsey Drager, Michigan: Creative Writing

Azita Moradkhani, Massachusetts/Iran: Visual Arts

Anna Louise Richardson, Australia: Visual Arts

Harry Stafylakis, New York: Music Composition/Sound Art

Octavio Vazquez, New York/Spain: Music Composition/Sound Art

Senbo Yang, California/China: Landscape/Ecological Design

Admission to Open Studios is free, but visitors are encouraged to make reservations in advance by going to i-park.org and clicking on the events tab.

For additional information, write events@i-park.org or call 860-873-2468.

I-­Park is an artists-in-residence program offering fully-funded, four-week residencies in visual arts, architecture, moving image, music composition/sound art, creative writing and landscape/ecological design. Since its founding in 2001, I-­Park has sponsored more than 800 residencies, and has developed cross-­disciplinary projects of cultural significance and brought them into the public domain.

I-­Park’s 450-acre campus encourages dialogue between the natural and built environments, and has been the setting for exhibitions, performances, symposia, and programs that facilitate artistic collaboration.

For more information, visit i-­park.org.