There will be a Live Jazz Session Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Shoreline Community Center, 39 Hartford Ave., Old Lyme, starting at 7 p.m. Piano, guitar, bass and drum musicians are invited to drop by and jam all evening.

Bring refreshments, enjoy the music, and even dance if you want!

This is a fundraiser for the Community Center. The requested donation is $5.

For more information, call Rob at 860-710-1126.

This event is sponsored by the Sound View Beach Association, Inc.