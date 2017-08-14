Play Beach Blanket Bingo Wednesday at White Sand Beach!

Play Beach Blanket Bingo Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Sand Beach.
Hosted by Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau (LYSB), the price for this fun, family evening is $5 per person or $20 per family. All are welcome.
A pizza dinner is included and prizes will be awarded to Bingo! winners.
Bring your beach blanket, bug spray … and your appetite!
This event is open to all Lyme-Old Lyme families. Check the LYSB website or Facebook page after 5 p.m. for possible weather postponements.
