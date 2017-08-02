Paynter Fine Art Hosts Opening Reception for Adi Dahlke Solo Show, Saturday

by

Paynter Fine Art in Old Lyme presents a solo exhibition of new works by local artist Adi Dahlke from July 29 through Aug. 26.

Dahlke is a member of the Lyme-Old Lyme High School Class of 2015.

An opening reception for the exhibition, which includes several pieces not previously displayed in a public setting, will be held this coming Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.

All are welcome and there is no charge for admission.

Paynter Fine Art is located at 16 Lyme St. in Old Lyme.

Gallery hours are 12 to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, call (860) 322-9529 or email paynterfineart@gmail.com