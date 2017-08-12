OS Library Hosts Ann Nyberg to Discuss Her Book on Katharine Hepburn

by

OLD SAYBROOK — Ann Nyberg, author and Emmy nominated WTNH-TV anchor and reporter, hosts a conversation about her recently published book, “Remembering Katharine Hepburn: Stories of Wit and Wisdom About America’s Leading Lady” at Acton Public Library in Old Saybrook on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.

Nyberg is a founding member and the Vice President of the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center (The Kate) also in Old Saybrook. Her book reflects the life of Miss Hepburn “through personal remembrances from the people whose lives she influenced.”

Nyberg’s zest and zeal for all things Connecticut and Kate will make this a captivating conversation.

For more about Nyberg and her work, visit her popular website “Network Connecticut.”

This program is free and open to the public but registration is strongly recommended.

Nyberg will sign copies of “Remembering Katharine Hepburn,” which will be available for sale.