Old Lyme WPCA Holds Public Sewer Update in Sound View Tomorrow

The Old Lyme Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA) will host a short presentation tomorrow evening, Tuesday Aug. 8, to offer the latest updates on replacing individual septic tanks with sewer systems in the Sound View neighborhood. The presentation will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sound View Community Center, 1 Hartford Ave. in Old Lyme.
Discussion topics during the presentation will include:
- A brief history of septic system use in Old Lyme
- Scope of the project area
- Costs of the system
- Benefits of the system
- Project time line and important milestones
A question and answer session will be held immediately following the presentation.
The Old Lyme WPCA plans to hold additional public update meetings in the future.
