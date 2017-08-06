Marc Black Plays 50s, 60s Music in Summer Concert at Lyme Library, Aug. 25

by

Marc Black plays ‘Music of the 50s and 60s’ on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at Lyme Public Library, 482 Hamburg Rd./Rte. 156, Lyme, CT.

Black presents the history of the 50s and 60s through the lens of popular music of the time. This is an engaging, humorous program in which the audience will relive this colorful time in our history. This is a second return engagement. Black has performed at the library for the last two years and both performances were standing room only.

Call to register at (860) 434-2272 or email programreg@lymepl.org