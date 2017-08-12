Lori Warner Gallery Hosts Ann Lightfoot Jewelry Summer Studio Sale Today

August 12, 2017

August 12, 2017

Jewelry by Ann Lightfoot will be on sale at the Lori Warner Gallery in Chester today.

The Lori Warner Gallery in Chester hosts the annual Ann Lightfoot Summer Studio Sale today, Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with new pieces arriving on Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. (Chester Sunday Market 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Another selection of Ann Lightfoot jewelry, all on sale today at the Lori Warner Gallery in Chester.

In appreciation of their customers’ loyal support and enthusiasm, Lori Warner and Ann Lightfoot invite you to the Ann Lightfoot Jewelry Summer Studio Sale at the Lori Warner Gallery in Chester. Find a curated mix of samples, one-offs, past seasons’ pieces, as well as many designs offered exclusively at this event, all at deeply reduced prices. A large assortment of original pieces not only appropriate for summer, but year round.

 

