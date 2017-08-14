LOL Chamber Hosts ‘Business After Hours’ at Studio 80 + Sculpture Grounds, Wednesday Evening; All Welcome

by

This Wednesday evening, the Lyme-Old Lyme (LOL) Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special Summer Business After Hours at Studio 80 + Sculpture Grounds in Old Lyme from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Prospective Chamber members are welcome to join current members in this beautiful outdoor location, which slopes gently down to the Lieutenant River and where more than 100 outdoor sculptures are located. This is a great opportunity to see the Chamber in action and evaluate whether you wish to join.

Join Chamber members to network with other local businesses and also hear acclaimed sculptor and the owner of Studio 80, Gilbert Boro, talk about his remarkable abstract works and his lifelong dedication to the arts. Boro is also hosting the 2017 Summer Sculpture Showcase at the moment, which adds works by some 20 guest sculptors to the usual inventory of sculptures on display.



It will be possible for current members to renew their membership during the evening and prospective members to sign up as members right away. The Chamber year runs from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

The Chamber’s 2017 Scholarship winners, Olivia Ellis and Sophie Christiano, will also be in attendance to be honored for their achievements.

Appetizers, wine and soft drinks will be served. There is no charge to attend but an RSVP to email@lolcc.com would be helpful for planning purposes.