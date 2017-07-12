“We Won!” Reemsnyder Says FRA’s ‘Record of Decision’ on High Speed Rail Route is “Exactly What We Wanted”

by

Almost unable to contain her delight, Old Lyme First Selectwoman Bonnie Reemsnyder told LymeLine.com this afternoon that she was absolutely delighted with the Record of Decision announced today by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), which takes the proposed Old Saybrook to Kenyon by-pass, “… out of the plan.” She said with noticeable emotion in her voice, “It’s exactly what we asked for … we fought Goliath and we won.”

Reemsnyder acknowledged that the area between New Haven and Providence has been identified by the FRA as a “study area,” but said firmly that the idea of the by-pass has now been “eliminated,” and “… cannot be reinstated.” She added enthusiastically, “This is a great day for Old Lyme!”

Reemsnyder noted she was concerned all the way through the process as to whether enough had been done while also being told, “The FRA will not be bullied by a small town.” In the final analysis, she said, “The plan will be what it should have been from the beginning …” meaning that the Connecticut and Rhode Island DOT’s will work together to find a solution that does not ignore the residents.