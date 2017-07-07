Tonight Lyme Ambulance Association Hosts Square Dance, BBQ

by

Mark your calendar to dance the night away on Friday, July 7!

Lyme Ambulance Association, Inc. is hosting a Square Dance & BBQ from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. that evening at the Hamburg Firehouse, 213 Hamburg Rd., Lyme.

The family-friendly Square Dance & BBQ will feature live music by The Reel Thing with caller Bob Livingston.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults with children under 12 free.

For ticket information, visit lymeambulance.org or call 860.434.5667.

All proceeds benefit the Lyme Ambulance Association.