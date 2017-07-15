Old Lyme Town Band Gives Free Concert — with Ice Cream — Tomorrow

by

On Sunday, July 16, at 4 p.m., the Old Lyme Town Band will present a free concert on the South Town Green in front of Christ the King Catholic Church Rectory. Co-sponsored by the Old Lyme Historical Society, the Florence Griswold Museum, and the Old Lyme Historic District Commission, this concert has become a eagerly awaited summer tradition.

Bring a chair, sit down and listen to the music!

Free ice cream from the Old Lyme Ice Cream Shoppe will be served at intermission, courtesy of the Town of Old Lyme.

This year the Band marks its 42nd anniversary. Concert-goers will be treated to selections from Harry James, Dixieland Front and Center, I Dreamed a Dream, Classical Rondo, and other arrangements.

In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Christ the King Parish Hall. Parking is available in the Church parking lot.

Come enjoy a Sunday afternoon musical event guaranteed to appeal to all ages.