July 16, 2017

You are here: Home / Departments / Community / Old Lyme Town Band Gives Free Concert — with Ice Cream — This Afternoon

Old Lyme Town Band Gives Free Concert — with Ice Cream — This Afternoon

July 16, 2017 by Leave a Comment

The Old Lyme Town Band will give a free concert Sunday on the South Lyme Green.

On Sunday, July 16, at 4 p.m., the Old Lyme Town Band will present a free concert on the South Town Green in front of Christ the King Catholic Church Rectory.  Co-sponsored by the Old Lyme Historical Society, the Florence Griswold Museum, and the Old Lyme Historic District Commission, this concert has become a eagerly awaited summer tradition.

Bring a chair, sit down and listen to the music!

Free ice cream from the Old Lyme Ice Cream Shoppe will be served at intermission, courtesy of the Town of Old Lyme.

Music for all ages will be offered by the Old Lyme Town Band.

This year the Band marks its 42nd anniversary. Concert-goers will be treated to selections from Harry James, Dixieland Front and Center, I Dreamed a Dream, Classical Rondo, and other arrangements.

In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Christ the King Parish Hall. Parking is available in the Church parking lot.

Come enjoy a Sunday afternoon musical event guaranteed to appeal to all ages.

Share
Filed Under: Community, Old Lyme, Top Story

Speak Your Mind

*