Old Lyme Historic Commission Hosts Two Public Hearings, f Noday

The Old Lyme Historic District Commission (HDC) meets Monday, July 10, at 9 a.m. in the mezzanine conference room at Old Lyme’s Memorial Town Hall, 52 Lyme St., Old Lyme, CT.

The HDC will hold Public Hearings on the following two applications.

The HDC will then hear and act on the related Certificate of Appropriateness applications at the times stated:

9:30 a.m. 90 Lyme Street, Lyme Art Association: Parking lot lights

10 a.m. 55 Lyme Street, Old Lyme Historical Society: New sign

The public is invited to attend and express its views.

Letters may be sent or hand-delivered to the Historic District Commission, 52 Lyme Street, Old Lyme CT 06371.

Supporting material will be available at the Public Hearing.