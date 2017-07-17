Morrissey Cycles Moves Into Town

by

Opening earlier this spring, Morrissey Cycles is quickly becoming a go-to spot for cyclists in the shoreline area. Located at 151 Boston Post Rd. in Old Lyme, Steve Morrissey and his experienced staff sell, fix, overhaul, rent, and demo all sorts of different bicycles. “We have people in place that can help with anything. If I don’t have the answer, someone else in the building will,” Morrissey says cheerfully.

‘Experienced’ is really an understatement when talking about Morrissey’s reputation as a bike mechanic. After quitting his job at the Mystic Cycle Center years ago, Morrissey set out to ride from Connecticut to San Diego in just 52 days. From there, Morrissey ended up in Colorado where he began a five-season stint as a mechanic for the U.S. Cycling Team.

Starting in 1997, Morrissey traveled all around the world with U.S. Cycling, working on mountain, road, and track races. Morrissey took part in eight world championships, numerous tours and national championships, but the pinnacle of his experience was his involvement in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, where he was the head mechanic for U.S. Cycling.

It was in Sydney that Steve helped Lance Armstrong win a bronze medal and even more notably Marty Nothstein win gold in the men’s 200-meter sprint. Morrissey reflected on how nerve-racking it was to be working on such an important race and what it was like being the last person to put a wrench on Nothstein’s bike before he set out on his quest to bring home gold.

While Morrissey’s resumé is unparalleled in the area, his competitive days are now behind him. Despite his history as a professional race mechanic, Morrissey affirms that he does not run a pro shop. “I tell people that I am a family shop.” Morrissey Cycles works with all sorts of bikes, for riders of any age. Whether you are biking across the country, need a simple tune-up, or you are buying your very first bicycle, Morrissey Cycles has the experience and knowledge to assist any rider with any problem that might present itself.