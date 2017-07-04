Mattson Sworn in as First Selectman of Lyme

by

At yesterday’s Lyme Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Democrat Steve Mattson was sworn in as first selectman of Lyme after the current first selectman Ralph Eno, a Republican, had read his resignation letter. Mattson will serve the remainder of Eno’s term through November of this year.

Eno is retiring after serving a total of more than 20 years as first selectman.

Selectman Parker Lord will also continue to serve on the board.

Mark Wayland, another Republican, was appointed by Mattson and Lord to serve in the now vacant selectman’s position.