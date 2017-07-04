July 4, 2017

You are here: Home / Towns / Lyme / Mattson Sworn in as First Selectman of Lyme

Mattson Sworn in as First Selectman of Lyme

July 4, 2017 by Leave a Comment

At yesterday’s Lyme Board of Selectmen meeting, Steve Mattson raises his hand while taking the oath of office as First Selectman of Lyme. Photo by M. Mattson.

At yesterday’s Lyme Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Democrat Steve Mattson was sworn in as first selectman of Lyme after the current first selectman Ralph Eno, a Republican, had read his resignation letter. Mattson will serve the remainder of Eno’s term through November of this year.

Eno is retiring after serving a total of more than 20 years as first selectman.

Selectman Parker Lord will also continue to serve on the board.

Mark Wayland, another Republican, was appointed by Mattson and Lord to serve in the now vacant selectman’s position.

 

Share
Filed Under: Lyme, Politics, Top Story

Speak Your Mind

*