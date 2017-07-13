Mark Nomad Band Plays Tonight in Sound View Concert Series

by

3:55pm Update: Due the forecast of inclement weather, this concert will be held in the Shoreline Community Center.

The Town of Old Lyme and the Sound View Commission are sponsoring family-friendly concerts at Sound View Beach this summer.

The second concert in the 2017 series will be held this evening, Thursday, July 13, and features the Mark Nomad Band, whose music has been heard on radio stations all over the world and has been used in commercials and in film. Nomad’s blues have been tempered by years of living and experience; expressed by the plaintive cry of a bottleneck on acoustic guitar or the driving funk of his electric band.

Nomad began playing the blues in the 1960’s and by the 70’s, was sharing the concert stage with many of the biggest names in show business. He was co- founder of the original Little Village. Their debut album is considered a collector’s item and the band was legendary in the Northeast.

Nomad penned a jingle for the Subway fast food chain in their early days. Another composition was used as the theme for WBAB, a major New York radio station, for 10 years. Nomad has performed at venues such as the Bottom Line, House of Blues, Bushnell Memorial, Toad’s Place, China Club, Iron Horse, Palace Theater, New Haven Coluseum and scores of colleges and blues festivals.

Nomad has been acclaimed as a master slide guitarist, a singer-songwriter and a bandleader. Whether performing solo or with his band, Nomad passionately takes the listener on a journey from where the blues have been, to where they’re going.

The free outdoor concerts will take place from 7 through 8.30 p.m., near the flag pole at the end of Hartford Avenue at Sound View Beach.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair, and settle in for a lovely evening of sunset music. The band plays a little bit of everything from marches, movie-themed medleys, and jazz, to big band, pop, and classical. Everyone is welcome to attend these family-friendly events.