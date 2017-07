by

The annual Fourth of July parade in Lyme, which was founded by Dr. William Irving in 1958, will be held Tuesday, July 4, starting “at 10 a.m. or when everyone is ready.”

People wishing to participate should assemble at Camp Claire between 9 and 10 a.m. No prior registration is required to march.

After the parade, Lyme Parks and Recreation will be providing food and fun while hosting a range of activities at the Grange Hall.