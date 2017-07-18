LOL Chamber Hosts ‘Business After Hours’ at Black Hall Outfitters Tomorrow Evening; All Welcome

by

This evening, the Lyme-Old Lyme (LOL) Chamber of Commerce is hosting a very special Summer Business After Hours at Black Hall Outfitters on Shore Rd./Rte. 156 in Old Lyme from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Prospective Chamber members are welcome to join current members in this beautiful outdoor location — this is a great opportunity to see the Chamber in action and evaluate whether you wish to join.

Join Chamber members to network with other local businesses and also hear Gene Chmiel, owner of Black Hall Outfitters, talk about his thriving business located on the Black Hall River.



It will be possible for current members to renew their membership during the evening and prospective members to sign up as members right away. The Chamber year runs from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

Appetizers, wine and soft drinks will be served. There is no charge to attend but an RSVP to email@lolcc.com would be helpful for planning purposes.