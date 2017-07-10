July 10, 2017

Four Lyme-Old Lyme Students Receive Leadership Awards from CT Board of Education

July 10, 2017

Lyme-Old Lyme High School Principal Jim Wygonik (left) stands with CABE Leadership Award  high school winners Callie Kotzan and Daniel Cole.

Daniel Cole and Callie Kotzan, 12th grade students at Lyme-Old Lyme High School, and Aidan Powers and Isabella Hine, 8th grade students at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School, were recently recognized by the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) with a Student Leadership Award.

Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School Principal Michelle Dean stands with CABE Leadership Award middle school winners Aidan Powers and Isabella Hine.

Students are nominated to receive this award by their school principal. Students nominated exhibit the following leadership skills:

  • Willingness to take on challenges
  • Capability to make difficult decisions
  • Concern for others
  • Ability to work with others
  • Willingness to commit to a project
  • Diplomacy
  • Ability to understand issues clearly
  • Ability to honor a commitment

Superintendent Ian Neviaser and the Lyme-Old Lyme Board of Education recognized these students at the June 7 Board of Education meeting.

