Four Lyme-Old Lyme Students Receive Leadership Awards from CT Board of Education

Daniel Cole and Callie Kotzan, 12th grade students at Lyme-Old Lyme High School, and Aidan Powers and Isabella Hine, 8th grade students at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School, were recently recognized by the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) with a Student Leadership Award.
Students are nominated to receive this award by their school principal. Students nominated exhibit the following leadership skills:
- Willingness to take on challenges
- Capability to make difficult decisions
- Concern for others
- Ability to work with others
- Willingness to commit to a project
- Diplomacy
- Ability to understand issues clearly
- Ability to honor a commitment
Superintendent Ian Neviaser and the Lyme-Old Lyme Board of Education recognized these students at the June 7 Board of Education meeting.
