Four Lyme-Old Lyme Students Receive Leadership Awards from CT Board of Education

Daniel Cole and Callie Kotzan, 12th grade students at Lyme-Old Lyme High School, and Aidan Powers and Isabella Hine, 8th grade students at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School, were recently recognized by the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) with a Student Leadership Award.

Students are nominated to receive this award by their school principal. Students nominated exhibit the following leadership skills:

Willingness to take on challenges

Capability to make difficult decisions

Concern for others

Ability to work with others

Willingness to commit to a project

Diplomacy

Ability to understand issues clearly

Ability to honor a commitment

Superintendent Ian Neviaser and the Lyme-Old Lyme Board of Education recognized these students at the June 7 Board of Education meeting.