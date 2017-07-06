‘Eight to the Bar’ Plays ‘Summer Sounds’ Tonight at Lymes’ Senior Center

by

Come and enjoy a summer evening at the Lymes’ Senior Center, 26 Town Woods Rd. for “Summer Sounds” — a five week musical series. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.

Bring your chairs, blankets, dinner, etc. the performances will be held out on the lawn (weather permitting) or inside if the weather is inclement.

A free ice cream social will follow all concerts.

The concert schedule is as follows:

Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

United States Navy Band

Ice cream social sponsored by the Old Lyme Republican Town Committee

In addition, the Lyme-Old Lyme Lions Club will also be in attendance on Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. selling hot dogs, hamburgers, and other dinner foods.