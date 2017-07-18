Community Foundation Awards Record $664,000 in Scholarships to 268 Students in Eastern CT

by

The Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut (CFECT) has announced an unprecedented level of college scholarships made possible through the generosity of donors who believe in the

power of education to change lives. More than 260 students from its 42 communities in Eastern Connecticut were selected by The Foundation’s Scholarship Committees to receive over $664,000 in single and multi-year awards. Students from Old Lyme and the respective scholarships, which they were awarded by the Foundation, are listed below:

Daniel Cole: Alfred G. & Imogen M. Moss Scholarship

Olivia Ellis: Alcino M. Almeida Scholarship, Peter Matthews Scholarship

Caleb Michaud: Fletcher Family Scholarship

Samuel Michaud: Beatrice E. McEwen Scholarship

Caleigh O’Neil: Edith M. Harris Memorial Scholarship

Natalie Rugg: Pfizer Scholarship

Cody Stalls: Alfred G. & Imogen M. Moss Scholarship

“We are very fortunate that our donors share with us a resolve to remove the financial barriers for area students as they pursue their educational dreams and to create opportunities where few to none exist,” said Maryam Elahi, President and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Every child is important and whether it is through the arts, sciences, humanities or technical/vocational training, education is the catalyst for a brighter future for them and for our society.”

Closing the “opportunity gap” by making higher education more accessible to the region’s youth has long been a strategic priority for the Foundation. Scholarships are one of the critical ways to close this gap especially over the last decade when tuition costs have skyrocketed.

The Foundation is affiliated with Community Foundation Opportunity Network, a national network that is addressing the impact of this opportunity gap and which is inspired by the writings of sociologist, Robert Putnam (Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis). “This partnership is informing the Community Foundation’s work with donors, nonprofits and other partners to strengthen a broad range of opportunities for youth of all ages in our region,” stresses Elahi.

Community Foundation Board Chair Govind Menon commented, “Supporting the future of young people in our communities is fundamentally important to our success. Communities will only prosper as our youth and families prosper. As part of our unique platform to facilitate change and offer strong leadership in this area, we are extremely pleased that our 103 scholarship funds enable us to make this important investment in our young people as they go out into the world and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Editor’s Notes:

i) For a full list of scholarship recipients, visit http://www.cfect.org/Scholarship-Seekers/Selecting-Recipients/2017-Recipients

ii) Serving 42 towns and comprised of 476 charitable funds, the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut puts philanthropy into action to address the needs, rights and interests of the region. The Foundation stewards net assets of more than $72 million and has awarded more than $48 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofits and students since its founding in 1983. To learn more, visit cfect.org. Connect with the Foundation on Facebook.com/CommunityFoundationofEasternConnecticut and Twitter.com/cfectnews.