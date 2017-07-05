Cappella Cantorum Presents ‘Music From Around the World’ Tonight at ‘the Kate’

by

‘Music From Around the World’ sung by the Cappella Cantorum Men’s Chorus will fill the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center , the Kate, at 300 Main St., Old Saybrook on Sunday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m. The Chorus will present an extraordinary evening of great male choral music under the direction of Barry B. Asch with accompanist Deborah Lyon.

Featured selection along with their country of origin include: Sweden-Brothers, Sing On!; Wales-All Through the Night; Hebrew-Bashana Haba’ah; France-Cantique de Jean Racine; Germany-Brahms Lullaby; France-Viva L’Amour; and America: Climbin’ up the Mountain Children; Ezekiel Saw de Wheel; Johnny Cash Medley and Hallelujah, Leonard Cohen.

Tickets are $20 at the door or www.CappellaCantorum.org

An additional concert will be held as follows:.

Sunday, July 9,

3 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main St., Centerbrook,

This performance will be followed by a reception.