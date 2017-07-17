Blumenthal Comes to Town Today to Discuss the FRA’s ROD

Senator Blumenthal will be in Old Lyme at the Memorial Town Hall today to discuss the good news about the Federal Railroad Authority’s Record of Decision (ROD) and the removal of the Old Saybrook to Kenyon Bypass in the ROD.
Senator Blumenthal will be in Old Lyme at the Memorial Town Hall today to discuss the good news about the Federal Railroad Authority’s Record of Decision (ROD) and the removal of the Old Saybrook to Kenyon Bypass in the ROD.
