July 17, 2017

You are here: Home / Towns / Old Lyme / Blumenthal Comes to Town Today to Discuss the FRA’s ROD

Blumenthal Comes to Town Today to Discuss the FRA’s ROD

July 17, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Senator Richard Blumenthal (File photo)

Senator Blumenthal will be in Old Lyme at the Memorial Town Hall today to discuss the good news about the Federal Railroad Authority’s Record of Decision (ROD) and the removal of the Old Saybrook to Kenyon Bypass in the ROD.

All are welcome.

Share
Filed Under: Old Lyme, Top Story

Speak Your Mind

*