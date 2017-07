by

The American Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive today at Old Lyme’s Memorial Town Hall, 52 Lyme St., from to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A critical shortage of blood donations may lead to delays in urgent medical care to vulnerable patients.

You can help make sure that doesn’t happen. Please give blood today. Walk-in’s are welcome.

To make an appointment to donate your blood, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org