Art by Local Seniors on Show at OL Town Hall During Midsummer Festival; Opening Reception, July 21

Students of classes from Lymes’ Senior Center under the instruction of local artist Sharon Schmiedel are hosting an exhibition of their artwork during the Old Lyme Midsummer Festival this year.

This year’s show is titled, “The Affordable Art Exhibit.”

Students have been introduced to a variety of art mediums and encouraged to experiment, leading to an exciting and diverse show.

Artwork priced from $10 to $50 includes watercolors, drawings, acrylics, mixed media and pen and ink.

A portion of each sale will be donated to the Lymes’ Senior Center. Each piece will be simply mounted and ready to hang.

An opening reception for this exhibit will be held Friday, July 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the foyer of the Town Hall. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit and sale will run through the end of August. Contact information for any sale will be available at the exhibit.