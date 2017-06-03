June 3, 2017

Boys Relay Team Advances to State Open & Other Wildcat Sports Notes

June 3, 2017 by Leave a Comment

The LOLHS 4 x 800 relay team of (from left to right), Danny Cole,Trevor Wells, Danny Reid, and Corey Knepshield, has advanced to the State Open Championship.

Track

The Lyme-Old Lyme High School boy’s 4 x 800 team of Danny Cole, Trevor Wells, Danny Reid, and Corey Knepshield raced their way to 3rd place in the CIAC Class S track state championships Thursday. They now advance to the CIAC State Open Championship on Monday.

Congratulations to this great team and Go Wildcats!

Baseball

The Lyme-Old Lyme High School baseball team faces Lyman Memorial in a CIAC state quarter-final at 2 p.m. this afternoon at Lyman Memorial.

Go Wildcats!

Girl’s Lacrosse

Sadly, Emily Macione’s girls, who had already claimed the Shoreline Conference championship, bowed out of the state tournament on Thursday after a devastating 12-11 loss to New Fairfield.  Congratulations on a great season, girls!

