It was a perfect evening Thursday for a graduation ceremony and Lyme-Old Lyme High School hit the jackpot by choosing it to celebrate the Class of 2017’s last day. ┬áThe event was seamless in its organization and went off with all the appropriate pomp, ceremony, music, singing and speeches.

We will have a full story and many more photos coming by Monday at the latest.

Meanwhile, congratulations to the Class of 2017!