This Saturday, June 17, the Sound View Beach Association, Inc. is sponsoring a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Shoreline Community Center, 39 Hartford Avenue, Old Lyme.

Enjoy delicious plain and blueberry pancakes, sausage, and coffee/tea.

Suggested donation is $8 for adults and children aged 13+, $4 for children aged 6 to 12 years $4, and free for children aged 5 and under.

For more information, call Gail at 860-464-6906.