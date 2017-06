by

The Old Lyme Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting on Monday, June 12, at 4 p.m. at 55 Lyme St.

The agenda for the meeting will include a review of the past year, awarding of the annual scholarship, announcement of new Board members and officers, presentation of the James Brewster Noyes Award and recognition of retiring Trustees, including two of the founding members.

Refreshments will follow the meeting.