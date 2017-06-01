Lyme Public Hall Association’s Annual Meeting Features Presentation on Antique Gravestones, Community Potluck Dinner; June 8

by

Join the Lyme Public Hall Association for its Annual Meeting and Potluck Dinner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, for a talk on Cherub Stones of Lyme: 1720 – 1805. Jim Beers, Lyme Public Hall board member, will discuss his research into the itinerant stone carvers who decorated the headstones in the town’s graveyards.

The program is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to bring a potluck dish to share.

The Lyme Public Hall is located at 249 Hamburg Road (Route 156) in Lyme, Connecticut. For more information, visit www.lymepublichall.org, or call 860 526-8886.

The Lyme Public Hall Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation of Lyme’s history, culture, and community through the preservation and use of the historic hall, its archives and historical programs.