Lyme-Old Lyme Youth Wrestlers Bring Home Handfuls of Trophies

by

Back in April, a number of members of the MarcAurele Wrestling Club located in Niantic, Conn., traveled to Syracuse, N.Y. to compete in the Gene Mills Eastern Nationals. The team was led by Coach TJ MarcAurele, a local wrestling standout. The Gene Mills Eastern Nationals brought together over 270 wrestling teams from more than 14 states.

The tournament hosts a team competition where 10 wrestlers are selected to compete for points based on how they place in the tournament. MarcAurele Wrestling entered two teams in the team contest and finished in 1st and 2nd place out all the teams that attended.

On top of that remarkable team placements, MarcAurele Wrestling had 34 wrestlers stand on the podium meaning the wrestler had placed in the top six thus earning the individual All-American status. MarcAurele Wrestling also had 10 tournament champions.

The wrestlers in the photo above are all from Lyme or Old Lyme. Each one placed in the state tournament and is therefore has earned All-American honors.

Edward Fiske, Jr. is a Gene Mills Eastern National All-American, MAWA (Mid Atlantic Wrestling Association) All American and took 2nd at the States.

Chase Catalano is a Gene Mills Eastern National All-American and took 4th at the States.

Mason Catalano is Gene Mills Eastern National All-American and took 1st at States.

Hoshena Gemme is a Gene Mills Eastern National All-American and took 2nd at the Girls States.

Taiyo Gemme is a Gene Mills Eastern National All-American and MAWA All American and took 1st at States.

Jonathan Toriello is a Gene Mills Eastern National All-American and MAWA All American and took 1st at States.

Congratulations to all these outstanding athletes!