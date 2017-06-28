LAA Hosts Opening Reception for Two, New Shows, Friday Evening

by

The opening reception for two, new exhibitions, American Waters and The Artist’s Garden, will be held Friday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lyme Art Association, 90 Lyme Street, Old Lyme, Conn. All are welcome, admission is free, and there will be both refreshments and live music.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy American Waters, the Lyme Art Association (LAA)’s summer exhibition of work by the area’s premier maritime artists. The show will be on view in the beautiful sky-lit galleries through Aug. 25.

Gallery manager Jocelyn Zallinger notes, “The lovely, peaceful interior of the Lyme Art Association is the perfect venue for marine-inspired art. The artwork flows from one gallery to the next with scenes of sailboats, beaches, bustling marinas and waves crashing to the shore.”

The exhibition was juried by David Bareford, a Fellow of the American Society of Marine artists.

Concurrent with the American Waters exhibition, the Lyme Art Association will present a smaller exhibition called The Artist’s Garden, in the Goodman Gallery. Artwork will feature images of gardens, birds and flowers.

Lyme Art Association Board President Katherine Simmons states, “American Waters continues an LAA tradition of exhibiting the very best of fine contemporary American marine art. We would especially like to thank our premier media sponsor, The Day, and our supporting sponsor, Aspire Magazine, for making this exhibition happen.”

The LAA was founded in 1914 by the American Impressionists and continues the tradition of exhibiting and selling representational artwork by its members and invited artists, as well as offering art instruction and lectures to the community. The Association is located at 90 Lyme Street, Old Lyme, CT, in a building designed by Charles Adams Platt and located within a national historic district.

Admission is free with contributions appreciated. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on exhibitions, purchase of art, art classes, or becoming a member, visit www.lymeartassociation.org or call (860) 434-7802.