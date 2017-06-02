It’s ‘National Learn to Row Day’ Tomorrow!

by

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 3, is National Learn To Row Day. For the fourth year, this event will be celebrated at the Fred Emerson Boathouse by opening our doors to everyone to try rowing at no cost.

Come to the boathouse located at the corner of Rte. 1 and Town Woods Rd. in Old Lyme between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to have land instruction on a rowing machine, and graduate instantly to a real racing shell, where you can row, with the help of capable oarsmen, for a short tour of Rogers Lake.

There is no charge for this event.