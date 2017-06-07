High Hopes Hosts a Magical ‘Moon Dance’, Saturday

by



Join High Hopes Therapeutic Riding on Saturday and dance the night away to music of the Sultan’s during an inspirational and elegant evening to benefit High Hopes’ programs and participants.

Moon Dance is one of Eastern Connecticut’s premier gala events and features the toe-tapping sound of The Sultans at High Hopes’ facility, which is transformed into the ideal setting for cocktails, silent auction, sit down dinner, music and dancing. Over 600 guests are expected.

Event proceeds benefit the programs and participants of High Hopes’ year-round equine-assisted therapy programs.

Moon Dance is a community-sponsored event with over 200 volunteers working annually to support the event and is sponsored financially by Northstar Wealth Partners, LLC and Dominion. Other leading corporate sponsors include:

Platinum Partners

All-American Waste

Herb Chambers Companies

Julia Balfour, LLC

Lee & Bernadette Olivier

WNLC – Hall Communications

Gold Partners

AJ Shea Construction

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Geneve Corporation

Gordon ADR

Lawrence & Memorial Hospital

OverAbove, LLC

Taylor Rental – Party Plus

U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management

Corporate sponsorship is a critical portion of the funds raised, which accounts for 20 percent of High Hopes’ operating support.

For Moon Dance tickets or more information, visit www.highhopestr.org or call 860 434-1974.

High Hopes is one of the oldest and largest therapeutic riding centers in the United States, operating since 1974 and accredited by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International (PATH Intl.) since 1979. High Hopes is committed to providing the highest quality service to all who might benefit, regardless of their financial means. www.highhopestr.org