Enjoy ‘Art in the Barn 2017’ in Lyme, June 15-17

On Thursday, June 15, the barn at 11 Sterling City Rd. in Lyme will open its doors to friends of local artists and artisans.

Works for sale will include Seana Bill’s handmade, one-of-a- kind wood furniture and accessories, Jodi Muench’s botanical watercolors, Ben Kegley’s rustic, whimsical cedar birdhouses, and Angie Falstrom’s miniature watercolors of local scenes.

The show opens June 15, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and continues on Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

No parking is available on site. Visitors to the show are asked to park on Sterling City Rd. or on the lawn of the First Congregational Church of Lyme.

For further information, call 860-434-3194.