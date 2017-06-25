June 25, 2017

End of an Era for Eno: More than 100 Turn Out to Say Farewell to Lyme’s First Selectman

June 25, 2017

From left to right, retiring Lyme First Selectman Ralph Eno stands with fellow selectmen Parker Lord and Steve Mattson. In honor of Eno’s long service as first selectman to the Town of Lyme, the new Transfer Station on Brush Hill Rd. is to be named after Eno. Photo by H. Tyler.

More than one hundred people came out Sunday afternoon to Ashlawn Farm on Bill Hill Rd. to celebrate the retirement of Lyme First Selectman Ralph Eno. Those gathered included people Eno had worked with in groups including the Council of Small Towns, the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority and the Transit District, Town of Lyme employees, and heads of town boards and commissions. 

Retiring Lyme First Selectman Ralph Eno and Lyme First Selectdog Rosie share a moment together at Sunday’s celebration.

To honor Eno’s long and dedicated service to the Town of Lyme, it was announced that the new transfer station will be named after him.  It was a project Eno worked hard to complete and of which he was extremely proud.

