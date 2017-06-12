Child & Family’s Garden Tour is This Friday, Saturday in Old Lyme; Advance Tickets on Sale Through Wednesday

by

Advance tickets are on sale through Wednesday for the 2017 Lyme-Old Lyme Garden Tour, taking place Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17. Just in time to welcome summer, the 14th Lyme-Old Lyme Garden Tour returns to Old Lyme Village, giving visitors a chance to wander through a half dozen gardens amid some of Old Lyme’s most beautiful and historic homes.

Here tour-goers will stroll Lyme Street and surrounding lanes and admire the garden spaces lovingly created and nurtured to complement a village setting:

The Sculpture Garden , where plantings thrive alongside works of contemporary art created by the owner;

The Children’s Sensory Garden , created to provide sensory and educational delights for all;

Peaceful Sanctuary , which offers a cool retreat amid hidden gardens dotted with gems of art;

The Secret Garden , that presents a glimpse of gardening in the small, discreet spaces of a village home;

The Village Garden , which frames an historic home with climbing hydrangeas and roses that rise from magnificent established perennial beds;

The Victorian Retreat, where history meets modern life in magical spaces that delight the senses.

The Agency’s informative Garden Talks return, included in the price of admission. This year’s topics include pollinator-friendly and edible plantings, organic gardening, and more, and there will also be presentations on flower arranging and creating centerpiece arrangements with vegetables.

In addition, the ever-popular Garden Boutique will tempt visitors with gifts and wares for home, garden, and self from such vendors as Three Islands Clothing, Foxgloves, Dawn Elizabeth, and Yali boutique.

The Lyme-Old Lyme Garden Tour takes place (rain or shine) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Advance tickets for this year’s Garden Tour ($25 advance, $30 day of tour) are available locally through Wednesday, June 14, at The Bowerbird and Old Lyme Landscape in Old Lyme; Hadlyme Country Market in Hadlyme; White Gate Farm in East Lyme; and Pough Interiors in Essex.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Child & Family Agency offices in New London or by sending a check and SASE to P.O. Box 324, Old Lyme, CT 06371. Online sales are available at http://bit.ly/2pP7smi. Questions? Email lymegardentour@gmail.com.

All proceeds from the 2017 Lyme/Old Lyme Garden Tour will benefit the many services and capital projects of the Child & Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the well-being and development of all children and their families, with emphasis on the unmet needs of children lacking physical, emotional, and intellectual care and nurturing. With offices in New London, Essex, and Groton, Child & Family Agency is the largest nonprofit children’s service provider in southeastern Connecticut. For more information, see www.childandfamilyagency.org.